SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

