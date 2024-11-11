SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,941,000 after acquiring an additional 993,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $164,300,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Shares of AMT opened at $201.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

