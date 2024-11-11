SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $685,000 in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 94,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $125.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $135.61.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.