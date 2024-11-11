SpiderRock Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $196.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $128.33 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

