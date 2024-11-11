SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after buying an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Logitech International by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2,085.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.40 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

