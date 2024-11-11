SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,857,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $225.38 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.75. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

