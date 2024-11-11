SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $433.80 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

