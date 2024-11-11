SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

