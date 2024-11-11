SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 8,804 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $25.64 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

