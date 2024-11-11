SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,161.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,239.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

