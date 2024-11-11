SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.74 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.