StandardAero (SARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect StandardAero to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StandardAero Stock Up 1.7 %

SARO opened at $29.76 on Monday. StandardAero has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,946,098.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

