Stefan A. Dyckerhoff Sells 50,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $4,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,644.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $99.30 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Astera Labs by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

