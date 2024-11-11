StockNews.com Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $151.93 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $16,757,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

