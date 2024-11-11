StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 37,500 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,906.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

