Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after buying an additional 787,934 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 542,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

