Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,852,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 697,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 273,086 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 152.83. The firm has a market cap of $734.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

