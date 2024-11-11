Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $581,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

