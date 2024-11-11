Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $177.46 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $178.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.08.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.