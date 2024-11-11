Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $394.06 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

