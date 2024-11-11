Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CME Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 371,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $225.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $230.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average of $209.86.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,935.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.73.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.