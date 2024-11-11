Summit Global Investments Has $228,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,118 shares of company stock worth $1,943,620. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

ENSG opened at $148.15 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

