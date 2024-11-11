Summit Global Investments Has $390,000 Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.25%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

