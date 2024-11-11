Summit Global Investments Has $417,000 Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in RxSight were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 74.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,512,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,096.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,415 shares of company stock worth $2,178,847. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $48.01 on Monday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55.

RXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

