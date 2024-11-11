Summit Global Investments Has $542,000 Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Health Catalyst worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,396 shares of company stock worth $266,280. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

