Summit Global Investments Has $624,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Snap-on by 234.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,258,000 after buying an additional 443,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152,631 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $26,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $359.27 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $360.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.03.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,190 shares of company stock worth $8,212,284. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

