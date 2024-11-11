Summit Global Investments Invests $334,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $210,886,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,904,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $260.60 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.56 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

