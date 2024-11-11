Summit Global Investments Makes New $344,000 Investment in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $780.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,754.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

