Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 2.7 %

FIHL opened at $18.57 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $547.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.19 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.