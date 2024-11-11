Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 13,737.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 291.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $1,993,373.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $2,801,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,372.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $1,993,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $112.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

