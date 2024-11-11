Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $7,876,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 563,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

