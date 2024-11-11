Summit Global Investments Purchases 16,457 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Viant Technology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSP. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $116,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $819.70 million, a P/E ratio of -259.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

