Summit Global Investments Purchases 50 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AutoZone by 33.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,110.12 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,510.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,018.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

