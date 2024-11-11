Summit Global Investments Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

