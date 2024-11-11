Summit Global Investments Raises Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,769,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 709,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of LMAT opened at $104.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

