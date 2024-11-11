Summit Global Investments Sells 1,018 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 308,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $360.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

