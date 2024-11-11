Summit Global Investments Sells 4,960 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 30.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Target by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

TGT stock opened at $149.78 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

