Summit Global Investments Sells 5,304 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCO opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David J. Wilson bought 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

