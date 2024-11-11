Summit Global Investments Sells 598 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,310,000 after purchasing an additional 691,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after buying an additional 559,019 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,078,000 after acquiring an additional 221,778 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $117.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

