Summit Global Investments Sells 71,470 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,470 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after buying an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.