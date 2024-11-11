Summit Global Investments Takes $371,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.63 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

