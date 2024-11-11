Summit Global Investments Takes $436,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 3,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,716 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 766,436 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $8,927,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 463.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 502,476 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $11.82 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

