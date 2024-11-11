Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.59 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

