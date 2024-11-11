Summit Global Investments Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $233.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

