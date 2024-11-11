Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,916,000 after buying an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

SU opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.