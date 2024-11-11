Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.8 %
Superior Industries International stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.50. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.57.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.15 million.
Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
