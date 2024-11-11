Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.8 %

Superior Industries International stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.50. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.15 million.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Industries International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 2.74% of Superior Industries International worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.