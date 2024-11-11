Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,614,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

