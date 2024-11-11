Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 49.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

SYY stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

