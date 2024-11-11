Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 46.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 20,284.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 548,276 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $17,129,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $9,680,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after buying an additional 313,185 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

