The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP John F.W. Rogers Sells 6,416 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $589.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.66 and a 52 week high of $598.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 998,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

