The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP John F.W. Rogers Sells 6,416 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $589.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.66 and a 52 week high of $598.60.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 998,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
